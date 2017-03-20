Singer-songwriter Katy Perry was honored Saturday for her LGBT rights advocacy at the Human Rights Campaign's (HRC) 2017 Los Angeles Gala Dinner.

Perry received the group's National Equality Award.

In accepting her award, Perry talked about her 2008 hit I Kissed a Girl.

“Truth be told, I did more than that,” Perry told the crowd.

“I'm just a singer-songwriter honestly. I speak my truth and I paint my fantasies into these little bite-sized pop songs. In 2008, when that song came out, I knew that I started a conversation that a lot of the world has been curious enough to sing along to.”

“How was I going to reconcile that with a gospel-singing girl raised in youth groups that were pro-conversion camps? What I did know was that I was curious, and even then I knew sexuality wasn't as black and white as this dress,” Perry added.

Also honored was actress America Ferrera.

