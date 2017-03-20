Actress America Ferrera was honored Saturday for her LGBT rights advocacy at the Human Rights Campaign's (HRC) 2017 Los Angeles Gala Dinner.

Lena Dunham, the creator and star of HBO's Girls, presented Ferrera with the group's Ally for Equality Award.

“But I must confess that anything I've ever done on behalf of the LGBTQ community I did in service to myself,” Ferrera said in her acceptance speech. “Anything I ever did for the rights of this community, I did because I believe with every fiber of my being that my liberation is bound up in the liberation of my LGBTQ brothers and sisters.”

“And in the liberation of my black brothers and sisters. And in the liberation of immigrants, and refugees, and Muslims, and Sikhs, and women all over the world, and the incarcerated, and the criminalized, and the uneducated, and the poor, and the hungry, and, and, and, and,” she added to huge applause.

Also honored was singer Katy Perry.

