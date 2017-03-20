Actress America Ferrera was honored
Saturday for her LGBT rights advocacy at the Human Rights Campaign's
(HRC) 2017 Los Angeles Gala Dinner.
Lena Dunham, the creator and star of
HBO's Girls, presented Ferrera with the group's Ally for
Equality Award.
“But I must confess that anything
I've ever done on behalf of the LGBTQ community I did in service to
myself,” Ferrera
said in her acceptance speech. “Anything I ever did for the
rights of this community, I did because I believe with every fiber of
my being that my liberation is bound up in the liberation of my LGBTQ
brothers and sisters.”
“And in the liberation of my black
brothers and sisters. And in the liberation of immigrants, and
refugees, and Muslims, and Sikhs, and women all over the world, and
the incarcerated, and the criminalized, and the uneducated, and the
poor, and the hungry, and, and, and, and,” she added to huge
applause.
Also honored was singer Katy Perry.
