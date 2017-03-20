Out actor Alan Cumming claimed in a
recent interview that some young gay men don't car about the AIDS
crisis.
Speaking to the
Guardian
to promote his upcoming film, After Louie, Cumming said: “I
know so many older gay men who are like, 'You don't know what the
AIDS crisis was like,' but I also know a lot of young gay guys who
are like, 'Who cares?'”
In After Louie, Cumming plays
Sam, an AIDS activist in the 1980s and 90s who is suffering from
survivor's guilt. Sam resents his former comrades for what he sees
as complacency and derides a younger generation's indifference to the
politics of sex.
Cumming said that he can see both
sides.
“I can understand why younger people
can feel slightly patronized by older people who lived through it.
But at the same time, I can also understand the bewilderment and
despair that people from an older generation went through. I know
people who went through all that, who are like, 'Isn't it amazing
that these kids don't have to worry like we did?'” Cumming said.