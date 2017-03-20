Out actor Alan Cumming claimed in a recent interview that some young gay men don't car about the AIDS crisis.

Speaking to the Guardian to promote his upcoming film, After Louie, Cumming said: “I know so many older gay men who are like, 'You don't know what the AIDS crisis was like,' but I also know a lot of young gay guys who are like, 'Who cares?'”

In After Louie, Cumming plays Sam, an AIDS activist in the 1980s and 90s who is suffering from survivor's guilt. Sam resents his former comrades for what he sees as complacency and derides a younger generation's indifference to the politics of sex.

Cumming said that he can see both sides.

“I can understand why younger people can feel slightly patronized by older people who lived through it. But at the same time, I can also understand the bewilderment and despair that people from an older generation went through. I know people who went through all that, who are like, 'Isn't it amazing that these kids don't have to worry like we did?'” Cumming said.