A male couple
got engaged on stage during Adele's Melbourne concert on Sunday.
According to the
UK's The Daily Mail, the moment was unexpected.
“Adele's
Melbourne show is already off to a kick-arse start with a super sweet
same-sex marriage proposal,” Lucy Thomas tweeted.
After she
noticed Chris crying during her opening song, Hello, Adele
invited him on stage. Wade followed.
Once on stage,
Wade shocked Adele and the entire crowd when he got down on one knee
and proposed marriage.
“That wasn't
planned, I had no idea!” Adele said.
Shane Anderson
tweeted that he hoped Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull was taking
note.
“Wonderful,”
Anderson messaged. “@Adele promoting gay marriage with proposal on
stage. Bless. Take note @TurnbullMalcolm. It's not hard.”
Turnbull has
resisted calls to allow a free vote on a same-sex marriage bill.