A male couple got engaged on stage during Adele's Melbourne concert on Sunday.

According to the UK's The Daily Mail, the moment was unexpected.

“Adele's Melbourne show is already off to a kick-arse start with a super sweet same-sex marriage proposal,” Lucy Thomas tweeted.

After she noticed Chris crying during her opening song, Hello, Adele invited him on stage. Wade followed.

Once on stage, Wade shocked Adele and the entire crowd when he got down on one knee and proposed marriage.

“That wasn't planned, I had no idea!” Adele said.

Shane Anderson tweeted that he hoped Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull was taking note.

“Wonderful,” Anderson messaged. “@Adele promoting gay marriage with proposal on stage. Bless. Take note @TurnbullMalcolm. It's not hard.”

Turnbull has resisted calls to allow a free vote on a same-sex marriage bill.