The Arkansas House this week approved a bill that opponents say targets the transgender community.

House members voted 65-3 in favor of Republican Representative Bob Ballinger's bill, dubbed by the media as the “bathroom bill light.” The bill (House Bill 1986) expands the state's indecent exposure statute to include a person who exposes his or her genitals to a person of the opposite sex in a public place “under circumstances in which the person could reasonably believe the conduct is likely to cause affront or alarm.”

The National Center for Transgender Equality condemned passage of the bill, saying that it essentially makes it a crime for a transgender people to use the bathroom of their choice.

“This blatant and deliberate attack on over 15,000 transgender Arkansans would make it a crime – punishable by prison time and a lifetime criminal record – for transgender people to meet one of the most basic human needs and use the restroom,” said Mara Keisling, the group's executive director. “If this bill becomes law, transgender people, as well as anyone who is simply suspected of being transgender, will have to live in constant fear that they will be interrogated, arrested, or even prosecuted and put in prison every time they simply need to use the restroom.”

Keisling added that Ballinger's bill goes further than North Carolina's House Bill 2 “by attaching serious, unconstitutional criminal penalties to the simple act of using the restroom.”

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, said that “by making it illegal for transgender people to access restroom or locker facilities consistent with their identity, it opens them up to increased discrimination and harassment – as well as criminal consequences – as they simply go about their everyday lives.”

The bill now heads to the Senate.