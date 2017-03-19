People Magazine Editor-In-Chief Jess
Cagle and his producer boyfriend Matt Whitney are engaged.
Cagle shared the news in a Facebook
post.
“Matt brought me dessert. This spoon
was in it,” he captioned a photo of a spoon engraved with “Will
You Marry Me?”
“The dessert was amazing! Also I
said YES,” he added.
The proposal took place while the men
vacationed in Hawaii.
Cagle, who also hosts a show on Sirius
XM radio, last fall was recognized by the Gay, Lesbian and Straight
Education Network (GLSEN) for his LGBT advocacy. In honoring Cagle,
the group cited a People op-ed calling for greater gun control
following last year's shooting at Pulse, a gay nightclub in Orlando.
Whitney's IMDB profile lists him as a
supervising producer of NBC's Timeless. Other producing
credits include CSI: Cyber, White Collar and Gossip
Girl.