People Magazine Editor-In-Chief Jess Cagle and his producer boyfriend Matt Whitney are engaged.

Cagle shared the news in a Facebook post.

“Matt brought me dessert. This spoon was in it,” he captioned a photo of a spoon engraved with “Will You Marry Me?”

“The dessert was amazing! Also I said YES,” he added.

The proposal took place while the men vacationed in Hawaii.

Cagle, who also hosts a show on Sirius XM radio, last fall was recognized by the Gay, Lesbian and Straight Education Network (GLSEN) for his LGBT advocacy. In honoring Cagle, the group cited a People op-ed calling for greater gun control following last year's shooting at Pulse, a gay nightclub in Orlando.

Whitney's IMDB profile lists him as a supervising producer of NBC's Timeless. Other producing credits include CSI: Cyber, White Collar and Gossip Girl.