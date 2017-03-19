Out financial guru Suze Orman this week came out against President Donald Trump's proposed 2018 budget, saying that it “takes away vital financial help” for many Americans.

“The budget that was presented this morning targets the poor and literally takes away vital financial help that many people currently need,” Orman wrote in a Facebook post. “From subsidies for heating oil for people who can’t afford to pay to heat their residences in the winter to Meals on Wheels just to name two of the more than 60 government agencies and programs that would be entirely defunded.”

Orman, who has shied away from commenting on politics, said that the president's proposal makes it “hard for someone like [her] to stay silent.”

According to The Washington Post, the president's budget slashes spending for 19 federal agencies and increases defense spending by $54 billion. The proposal calls for “reductions of more than 20 percent in the Agriculture, Labor, and State departments and of more than 30 percent at the Environmental Protection Agency,” the paper wrote.

Several prominent Republicans, including Florida Senator Marco Rubio, have spoken out against the proposed cuts.

“You all deserve a life that is better than what these cuts will leave you with,” Orman wrote. “HERE IS WHAT I SAY TO THIS BUDGET. DENIED.”