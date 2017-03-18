A restaurant owner's anti-transgender bathroom policy is raising concerns in Oklahoma City.

Bob Warner, owner of the Steak and Catfish Barn, began warning his customers 10 months ago that his restaurant does not have “a transgender bathroom.”

“We do not have a transgender bathroom,” a sign outside the eatery reads. “So don't be caught in the wrong one. Thank you, Bob.”

Paula Schonauer, a transgender woman, said that the sign carries “an implied threat” of violence.

Warner told NBC affiliate NewsChannel4 that he was just trying to protect his property and customers.

“We have a lot of redneck guys that come in here,” Warner said. “Truck drivers and everything. They're big husky guys and I said, 'Man alive! If their wife or their little girl walked in that bathroom and a man followed them in there, I wouldn't have a restaurant.'”

“I don't want to see nobody hurt,” he said, adding that transgender people are welcome provided they are dressed appropriately.

Troy Stevenson with the LGBT right group Freedom Oklahoma called the policy “just wrong.”