Guest judges on the highly-anticipated
ninth season of RuPaul's Drag Race include Lady Gaga, Kesha,
Cheyenne Jackson and Meghan Trainor.
Lady Gaga will guest judge the reality
series' premiere episode as the show makes its way to VH1.
“The season nine premiere event
features a shocking opening that will go down as one of the most
jaw-dropping moments in Drag Race history,” producers
promised in a press release.
Additional celebrity guest judges this
season include The B-52s, Naya Rivera, Andie MacDowell, Tori
Spelling, Jennie Garth, Denis O'Hare, Noah Galvin, Todrick Hall,
Tamar Braxton, Lisa Robertson, Joan Smalls, Candis Cayne, Fortune
Feimster and Jeffrey Bowyer-Champman.
(Related: RuPaul
reveals he married boyfriend Georges LeBar in January.)
RuPual's Drag Race season nine
premieres Friday, March 24 on VH1.