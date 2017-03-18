Guest judges on the highly-anticipated ninth season of RuPaul's Drag Race include Lady Gaga, Kesha, Cheyenne Jackson and Meghan Trainor.

Lady Gaga will guest judge the reality series' premiere episode as the show makes its way to VH1.

“The season nine premiere event features a shocking opening that will go down as one of the most jaw-dropping moments in Drag Race history,” producers promised in a press release.

Additional celebrity guest judges this season include The B-52s, Naya Rivera, Andie MacDowell, Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth, Denis O'Hare, Noah Galvin, Todrick Hall, Tamar Braxton, Lisa Robertson, Joan Smalls, Candis Cayne, Fortune Feimster and Jeffrey Bowyer-Champman.

RuPual's Drag Race season nine premieres Friday, March 24 on VH1.