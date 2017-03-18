Out singer George Michael's home village of Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire is planning a concert in memory of the late singer.

Michael lived in a 16th century house in the village for over ten years. He “passed away peacefully” in his bed in the house on Christmas Day.

The celebration, scheduled to take place on what would have been Michael's 54th birthday on June 25, will include a concert.

“The George Michael Tribute Band formed specially to celebrate the music of the late, great George with a charity concert on what would have been his 54th birthday in his home village, at Goring Village Hall,” David Wright, who is organizing the concert, told the Oxfordshire Guardian.

“We'll celebrate the magic of George and raise money for Childline,” he added. “As George would say, you're all amazing!”

Tickets to the concert have sold out.