Out singer George Michael's home
village of Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire is planning a concert in
memory of the late singer.
Michael lived in a 16th
century house in the village for over ten years. He “passed away
peacefully” in his bed in the house on Christmas Day.
The celebration, scheduled to take
place on what would have been Michael's 54th birthday on
June 25, will include a concert.
“The George Michael Tribute Band
formed specially to celebrate the music of the late, great George
with a charity concert on what would have been his 54th
birthday in his home village, at Goring Village Hall,” David
Wright, who is organizing the concert, told the Oxfordshire
Guardian.
“We'll celebrate the magic of George
and raise money for Childline,” he
added. “As George would say, you're all amazing!”
Tickets to the concert have sold out.