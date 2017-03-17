Gus Kenworthy, Brittney Griner and Robbie Rogers are among the roughly 50 athletes who have signed on to a letter condemning a Texas bill that would prohibit transgender people from using the bathroom of their choice in many buildings.

The letter was organized by Athlete Ally.

“As members of the athletic community, we’re committed to upholding the very values that sport instills in each of us,” the letter reads in part. “Values like fair play, equality, inclusion and respect. We believe that everyone should be afforded the same access, opportunity and experience both in sport and under the law. This is why we’re joining together to speak out against Senate Bill 6 (SB6), and the dozen more anti-LGBT bills already filed, and the harm they would do to the state of Texas, to the transgender community, and to the sports we have come to know and love.”

Other prominent athletes who have signed the letter include WNBA players Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart and Danielle Robinson; NFL players Chris Kluwe and David Kopay; bodybuilder Aydian Dowling; tennis champ Martina Navratilova; and Olympian Greg Louganis.

Notably absent from the letter is Olympian Caitlyn Jenner.

The bill cleared the Texas Senate on Tuesday.