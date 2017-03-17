Gus Kenworthy, Brittney Griner and
Robbie Rogers are among the roughly 50 athletes who have signed on to a
letter condemning a Texas bill that would prohibit transgender people
from using the bathroom of their choice in many buildings.
The letter was organized by Athlete
Ally.
“As members of the athletic
community, we’re committed to upholding the very values that sport
instills in each of us,” the
letter reads in part. “Values like fair play, equality,
inclusion and respect. We believe that everyone should be afforded
the same access, opportunity and experience both in sport and under
the law. This is why we’re joining together to speak out against
Senate Bill 6 (SB6), and the dozen more anti-LGBT bills already
filed, and the harm they would do to the state of Texas, to the
transgender community, and to the sports we have come to know and
love.”
Other prominent athletes who have
signed the letter include WNBA players Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart and
Danielle Robinson; NFL players Chris Kluwe and David Kopay;
bodybuilder Aydian Dowling; tennis champ Martina Navratilova; and
Olympian Greg Louganis.
Notably absent from the letter is
Olympian Caitlyn Jenner.
The
bill cleared the Texas Senate on Tuesday.