Oklahoma state Senator Ralph Shortey on Thursday turned himself in to authorities who have charged him with child prostitution.

The 35-year-old Republican lawmaker was charged in Cleveland County District Court with engaging in child prostitution, engaging in prostitution within 1,000 feet of a church and transporting a minor for prostitution. Bail was set at $100,000.

The charges come a week after he and a 17-year-old boy were found at a Super 8 motel in Moore, Oklahoma, according to an affidavit. Police said the two met about a year ago through a Craigslist personal encounter ad.

Identified in the affidavit as J.M., the teen told Shortey that he needed money for spring break.

“I don't really have any legitimate things I need help with right now,” Shortey wrote on the messaging app Kik. “Would you be interested in 'sexual' stuff?”

“Yes,” J.M. responded, according to the affidavit.

Shortey and the teen told police that they were smoking marijuana when they arrived at the hotel.

Shortey, a graduate of Heartland Baptist Bible College and an early supporter of Donald Trump's presidential campaign, describes himself as an opponent of illegal immigration and a proponent of strengthening public safety in Oklahoma. He and his wife have three children.

Governor Mary Fallin has joined other GOP leaders in calling for Shortey to resign.

“Ralph Shortey should resign his seat in the Senate,” Fallin said in a statement. “The charges against him do not reflect the character and decorum that we expect of an elected official. It is not acceptable.”