In a recent interview with Vanity
Fair, RuPaul, host of RuPaul's Drag Race, explained how he
overcame the pain of his “cruel” and “heartless” family.
When asked how overcoming adversity had
shaped his outlook on life, RuPaul answered that his number one rule
was not to take life too “fucking seriously.”
“I learned it early on and,
initially, I was really heartbroken because I was taking life
seriously,” he said.
“I couldn’t believe that my parents
and people could be so cruel and so heartless. For a sweet, sensitive
soul, there are stages of the evolution… once you uncover life’s
cruel hoax, you become angry and you become mad as hell and then you
become bitter. And then you become very cynical.”
“But the next level beyond that –
if you can go beyond that – is laughter and irreverence… you can
laugh, you can dance, you can seek out the places where you can
blossom and expand, because you won’t get tied down to what other
people have to say about what you’re doing,” RuPaul
added.
Season 9 of RuPaul's Drag Race
premieres Friday, March 24 on VH1.