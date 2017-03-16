The Arkansas House on Wednesday rejected a bill that calls for a constitutional convention to ban same-sex marriage throughout the United States.

According to the Arkansas News Bureau, Arkansas' Republican-controlled House rejected Senate Joint Resolution 7 by a 29-41 vote, roughly two weeks after it cleared the Senate.

Introduced by Senator Jason Rapert, SJR7 calls for a constitutional convention “for the purpose of proposing an amendment prohibiting the United States Constitution or the Constitution or Laws of any state from defining or construing the definition of 'marriage' to mean anything other than the union of one man and one woman.”

The Supreme Court in 2015 found that gay and lesbian couples have a constitutional right to marry, striking down laws and constitutional amendments in many states, including in Arkansas, that defined marriage as solely a heterosexual union.

A constitutional convention can be called by 34 state legislatures. A proposed amendment becomes law when ratified by 38 states.