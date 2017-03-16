The Arkansas House on Wednesday
rejected a bill that calls for a constitutional convention to ban
same-sex marriage throughout the United States.
According to the Arkansas
News Bureau, Arkansas' Republican-controlled House rejected
Senate Joint Resolution 7 by a 29-41 vote, roughly two weeks after it
cleared the Senate.
Introduced by Senator Jason Rapert,
SJR7 calls for a constitutional convention “for the purpose of
proposing an amendment prohibiting the United States Constitution or
the Constitution or Laws of any state from defining or construing the
definition of 'marriage' to mean anything other than the union of one
man and one woman.”
The Supreme Court in 2015 found that
gay and lesbian couples have a constitutional right to marry,
striking down laws and constitutional amendments in many states,
including in Arkansas, that defined marriage as solely a heterosexual
union.
(Related: Trump
“fine” with Supreme Court gay marriage ruling.)
A constitutional convention can be
called by 34 state legislatures. A proposed amendment becomes law
when ratified by 38 states.