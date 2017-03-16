Andy Cohen, the host of Bravo's Watch
What Happens Live, said this week that he's proud to be the only
gay late-night talk show host.
Speaking with MIC.com,
Cohen also said he mostly ignores comments left on articles about
him.
“Any time there's ever been an
article about me on any gay sites, the comments are always just the
meanest you can imagine. But that might be par for the course. I'm
proud to be the only openly gay late-night talk show host,” Cohen
answered when asked about his experience with the LGBT media.
“I'm now going into my eighth year of
this so whether gay people like that or they don’t like it, I do
know that there are young gay men across the country who maybe come
to my book signings or have dinner with my mom and say, 'It’s
touched me that I’ve been able to see a gay guy in late night,'”
he continued. “So ultimately I can’t get too invested in what
the comments say or what the gay media says because if there can be
kids watching and thinking, 'Oh wow, look, that guy is gay and he has
this show and everything seems okay with him,' then that should be
the important thing.”
(Related: Andy
Cohen says he's thinking about fatherhood.)