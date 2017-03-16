Andy Cohen, the host of Bravo's Watch What Happens Live, said this week that he's proud to be the only gay late-night talk show host.

Speaking with MIC.com, Cohen also said he mostly ignores comments left on articles about him.

“Any time there's ever been an article about me on any gay sites, the comments are always just the meanest you can imagine. But that might be par for the course. I'm proud to be the only openly gay late-night talk show host,” Cohen answered when asked about his experience with the LGBT media.

“I'm now going into my eighth year of this so whether gay people like that or they don’t like it, I do know that there are young gay men across the country who maybe come to my book signings or have dinner with my mom and say, 'It’s touched me that I’ve been able to see a gay guy in late night,'” he continued. “So ultimately I can’t get too invested in what the comments say or what the gay media says because if there can be kids watching and thinking, 'Oh wow, look, that guy is gay and he has this show and everything seems okay with him,' then that should be the important thing.”

