Disney has refused demands by Malaysia
to cut a so-called gay scene from its live-action remake of Beauty
and the Beast.
Disney on Wednesday told Bloomberg
that it will not cut the film.
“[T]he film has not been and will not
be cut for Malaysia,” Disney said in an email.
Malaysian censors had asked Disney to
cut four minutes from the film. Abdul Halm Abdul Hamid, chairman of
the country's Film Censorship Board, told Reuters via text
message that the scene it wanted cut involves a subplot with a “gay
moment.”
Disney instead decided to pull the film
from Malaysian distribution.
The revelation that LeFou (played by
Josh Gad) would have an “exclusively gay moment” in the film has
sparked controversy, including calls by some conservatives to boycott
the film.
(Related: “Faith
driven” group: Beauty
and the Beast
gay moment attempt to “normalize homosexuality.”)
Beauty and the Beast is expected
to shatter box office records when it opens on Friday.