Former Fairfax City, Virginia Mayor Richard “Scott” Silverthorne on Monday pled guilty to charges he agreed to provide illegal drugs in exchange for sex with other men.

After he pled guilty to one count of distributing methamphetamine, Fairfax County Circuit Judge Grace Burke Carroll ordered Silverthorne held in jail while he awaits sentencing in June.

Undercover detectives arrested Silverthorne, 50, in August after he allegedly attempted to exchange methamphetamine for sex. Detectives set up the sting operation after police received a tip in July that the mayor was exchanging drugs for sex with men on an unidentified gay hookup website. Within a few days, Silverthorne had agreed to meet with a man who was an undercover detective, and even promised to bring along other men.

According to The Washington Post, a prosecutor on Monday identified the site Silverthorne used as Bare Back Real Time.

The charges forced Silverthorne, who was in his third term, to step down as mayor. Silverthorne served 18 years on the Fairfax City Council before running for mayor. According to various reports, Silverthorne received a cancer diagnosis, declared bankruptcy and a bank foreclosed on his house prior to his arrest.