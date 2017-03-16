RuPaul, the host of RuPaul's Drag Race, revealed Wednesday that he's a married man.

During an appearance on Hollywood Today: Live, RuPaul was asked whether he and long-term boyfriend Georges LeBar are planning to get hitched.

“I've never said this on television before,” he answered. “We are married.”

The 56-year-old said that he and LeBar married on their 23rd anniversary in January.

“I met him on the dance floor at Limelight in 1994 on his birthday,” RuPaul said. “We got married on his birthday on the anniversary of the night we met. We never wanted to do it. We were looking into it really for tax breaks and financial reasons.”

RuPaul said that LeBar, who lives on a 60,000-acre ranch in Wyoming, couldn't care less about show business and that they regularly meet up at more “glamorous” locales such as Paris.