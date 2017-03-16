RuPaul, the host of RuPaul's Drag
Race, revealed Wednesday that he's a married man.
During an appearance on Hollywood
Today: Live, RuPaul was asked whether he and long-term boyfriend
Georges LeBar are planning to get hitched.
“I've never said this on television
before,” he answered. “We are married.”
The 56-year-old said that he and LeBar
married on their 23rd anniversary in January.
“I met him on the dance floor at
Limelight in 1994 on his birthday,” RuPaul said. “We got married
on his birthday on the anniversary of the night we met. We never
wanted to do it. We were looking into it really for tax breaks and
financial reasons.”
RuPaul said that LeBar, who lives on a
60,000-acre ranch in Wyoming, couldn't care less about show business
and that they regularly meet up at more “glamorous” locales such
as Paris.