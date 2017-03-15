Appearing on CBS' The Late Show,
Ewan McGregor weighed in on the controversy surrounding a gay
character in Disney's live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast.
Director Bill Condon told UK gay glossy
Attitude that Gaston's bumbling sidekick LeFou (played by Josh
Gad) would have an “exclusively gay moment” in the film.
“There's a lot of gay sex in it,”
McGregor, who plays Lumiere in the film, told host Stephen Colbert.
“If you live anywhere near Alabama,
you should not go see this film,” he added, a
reference to an Alabama drive-in's announcement that it will not show
the film because of Gad's character. “What would Jesus think?”
“There were rumors that LeFou had gay
yearnings for Gaston, or something,” Colbert explained. “It
turns out, he dances with a guy in a dress, in one of the scenes,
right? That's the whole thing.”
“No,” McGregor
responded, “he's a gay character.”
“He is?” Colbert asked. “I
thought it turned out [the film] doesn't actually say.”
“He's a gay character. It's 2017 for
fuck sake!” McGregor said to applause from the audience.