Christian conservative group Faith Driven Consumers (FDC) claims that 95 percent of the 41 million people it represents oppose Disney's introduction of a gay character in its live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast.

According to director Bill Condon, LeFou (played by Josh Gad) has an “exclusively gay moment” in the film.

FDC said that the revelation makes 95 percent of the 41 million people that it claims to represent less likely to see the film and nearly all of them are “now less likely to spend money with Disney.”

FDC also said that a majority (58%) of those it surveyed believe the “primary motivation” behind Disney's decision to add a gay character to the film is to “normalize homosexuality.”

FDC said that its opposition was not rooted in “homophobia or bigotry” but was a reflection that “there are many complex realities in the world that Faith Driven Consumers simply do not wish to have addressed with their children via entertainment, especially in a family movie.”

Beauty and the Beast is expected to shatter box office records when it opens on Friday.