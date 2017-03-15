Out British actor Ian McKellen has
called the gay moment in Beauty and the Beast “lovely
color.”
Director Bill Condon told UK gay glossy
Attitude that Gaston's bumbling sidekick LeFou (played by Josh
Gad) would have an “exclusively gay moment” in the film.
The revelation has stirred controversy,
with some conservatives calling for a boycott of the film.
At the film's New York premiere,
McKellen said that he's a big supporter of the film's gay moment.
“Disney's been such a part of
everyone's lives and I'm glad Disney's grown up,” McKellen told the
AP on the red carpet. “For a time it was sort of representing an
attitude to the world that I didn't quite agree with, a bit too
mainstream. … I love the fact that there's a little gay moment in
this movie. You know, here we are in the 21st century.
There a lot of gay people around. Why shouldn't they be in the
movie. Just briefly. Lovely color.”
“So, I'm a big supporter.”
When asked whether he was surprised by
the controversy, McKellen answered, “No, there are a lot of very
stupid people in this world. A lot of prejudiced people in this
world. And a lot of people who should really get on with enjoying
life, rather than try to make it miserable for other people.”