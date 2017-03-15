Out British actor Ian McKellen has called the gay moment in Beauty and the Beast “lovely color.”

Director Bill Condon told UK gay glossy Attitude that Gaston's bumbling sidekick LeFou (played by Josh Gad) would have an “exclusively gay moment” in the film.

The revelation has stirred controversy, with some conservatives calling for a boycott of the film.

At the film's New York premiere, McKellen said that he's a big supporter of the film's gay moment.

“Disney's been such a part of everyone's lives and I'm glad Disney's grown up,” McKellen told the AP on the red carpet. “For a time it was sort of representing an attitude to the world that I didn't quite agree with, a bit too mainstream. … I love the fact that there's a little gay moment in this movie. You know, here we are in the 21st century. There a lot of gay people around. Why shouldn't they be in the movie. Just briefly. Lovely color.”

“So, I'm a big supporter.”

When asked whether he was surprised by the controversy, McKellen answered, “No, there are a lot of very stupid people in this world. A lot of prejudiced people in this world. And a lot of people who should really get on with enjoying life, rather than try to make it miserable for other people.”