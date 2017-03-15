Out actor Nathan Lane recently talked about his marriage to playwright Devlin Elliot.

In the interview with The Guardian to promote his upcoming play Angels in America, Lane compared his Roy Cohn character to President Donald Trump.

“My character Roy Cohn was a lawyer and a mentor to Donald Trump,” Lane said. “He taught Trump that whatever they say about you, deflect. Always be on the attack.”

Lane added that when it came time to exchange vows, he became unexpectedly emotional.

“Getting married was incredibly meaningful. Neither Devlin nor I wanted to have a big wedding,” Lane said. “We went to City Hall and I thought, 'Well, this will be nice and we'll go for lunch afterwards and that's that.' Then you hear those words that you have heard a thousand times before in movies and plays, and I just fell apart. I could barely get the words out.”