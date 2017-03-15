Out actor Nathan Lane recently talked
about his marriage to playwright Devlin Elliot.
In the interview with The Guardian
to promote his upcoming play Angels in America, Lane compared
his Roy Cohn character to President Donald Trump.
“My character Roy Cohn was a lawyer
and a mentor to Donald Trump,” Lane
said. “He taught Trump that whatever they say about you,
deflect. Always be on the attack.”
Lane added that when it came time to
exchange vows, he became unexpectedly emotional.
“Getting married was incredibly
meaningful. Neither Devlin nor I wanted to have a big wedding,”
Lane said. “We went to City Hall and I thought, 'Well, this will
be nice and we'll go for lunch afterwards and that's that.' Then you
hear those words that you have heard a thousand times before in
movies and plays, and I just fell apart. I could barely get the
words out.”