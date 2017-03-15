YouTube sensation Tyler Oakley says he
wants to see concrete actions on LGBT rights from President Donald
Trump.
Appearing on Larry King Now,
Oakley, 27, said that he believes the Internet has helped accelerate
the LGBT movement because it can “reach people you never would have
reached.”
“On the Internet you can encounter
people like me,” Oakley said. “And I was blown away by the
stories I hear from young people that are like, 'You're the first gay
person I ever encountered,' and it was because of the Internet. And
I think digital is accelerating acceptance of all communities and all
perspectives at a faster rate than ever before because we're exposed
to those people that we would have never met had it not been for an
Internet connection.”
King pointed out that Trump the
candidate supported Caitlyn Jenner's right to use the bathroom of her
choice in his hotels, but as president he recently revoked Obama-era
protections for transgender people. “What do you make of that?”
King asked.
“When I hear about trans youth whose
federal protections are being taken away it hurts and it's an attack
[on the entire LGBT community],” Oakley
answered. “And then I hear some conservatives say, 'Well, have
you seen the picture of Trump holding the rainbow flag? Of course,
he's for the gays.' I'm like, actions speak louder that words.
Anybody can hold up a flag. I wanna see protection.”
“And I think Trump really needs to
step up, if he wants to represent all people,” added Oakley, who
supported Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign.