Democratic lawmakers will reintroduce legislation this month that prohibits LGBT discrimination nationwide.

According to BuzzFeed News, out Rhode Island Representative David Cicilline will sponsor the bill in the House, while Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley will reintroduce the measure in the Senate.

“It's important for Americans to know whether members of Congress support full equality for our community or whether they support continued discrimination against LGBT Americans,” Cicilline said.

“Every member of Congress should have to be counted and show exactly where they stand: either for or against full equality for all Americans,” Merkley said. “In 2017, any elected leader who wants to use their position to maintain outdated and discriminatory policies should have to stand up and explain why.”

First introduced in 2015, the Equality Act seeks to prohibit anti-LGBT discrimination in seven key areas, including credit, education, employment, federal funding, housing, jury service and public accommodations, by effectively expanding the Civil Rights Act, originally approved in 1964.

Republican leaders, however, swept the bill aside, refusing to give it a committee hearing.

“If Republicans in Washington want to keep standing in the doorway of opportunity, they'll have to answer to their constituents in just two short years,” Cicilline added.

