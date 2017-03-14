Actor Colton Haynes and boyfriend Jeff Leatham are engaged.

Haynes (Arrow) announced the engagement on Instagram, captioning a photo of the pair sharing a kiss on a beach in Los Cabos, Mexico under a fireworks display, “I SAID YES!!! [engagement ring, fireworks and heart emoticon].”

In a second post, Haynes thanked Cher for her hand in “the most special night” of his life.

Cher appeared on a large television screen to deliver a special message.

“I got you babe,” Cher sang. “Alright, this is for you. You know what it is. You know what you have to do now. And this is going to be the best thing ever. And you have to call me to tell me how it worked out, alright?”

According to Leatham's online bio, he is the artistic director of the Floral/Design Studio at the Four Seasons Hotel at Beverly Hills.

The couple went public with their relationship on Valentine's Day.

