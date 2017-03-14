Andrew Garfield, Russell Tovey, Nathan Lane and Denise Gough star in the National Theatre's upcoming revival of Angels in America.

The 25th anniversary production of Tony Kushner's Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning two-part play will premiere in April.

Set in New York in the midst of the AIDS crisis and a conservative Reagan administration, Angels in America explores gay life in the turbulent 1980s.

“I feel tremendously grateful and healthily daunted at the prospect of being back in a rehearsal room at the NT to attempt to scale the mountain of Tony Kushner's masterpiece Angels in America,” said Garfield, who will portray Prior Walter, a gay man dying of AIDS.

The production will be broadcast across movie theaters in July, producers announced this week. Angels in America will be broadcast in two parts; Part 1: Millennium Approaches on Thursday, July 20 at 7PM local time and Part 2: Perestroika on Thursday, July 27 at 7PM local time. Visit the Fathom Events site for full details.

Tony-winning director Marianne Elliott is directing.