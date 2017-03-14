Andrew Garfield, Russell Tovey, Nathan
Lane and Denise Gough star in the National Theatre's upcoming revival
of Angels in America.
The 25th anniversary
production of Tony Kushner's Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning
two-part play will premiere in April.
Set in New York in the midst of the
AIDS crisis and a conservative Reagan administration, Angels in
America explores gay life in the turbulent 1980s.
“I feel tremendously grateful and
healthily daunted at the prospect of being back in a rehearsal room
at the NT to attempt to scale the mountain of Tony Kushner's
masterpiece Angels in America,” said Garfield, who will
portray Prior Walter, a gay man dying of AIDS.
The production will be broadcast across
movie theaters in July, producers announced this week. Angels in
America will be broadcast in two parts; Part 1: Millennium
Approaches on Thursday, July 20 at 7PM local time and Part 2:
Perestroika on Thursday, July 27 at 7PM local time. Visit
the Fathom Events site for full details.
Tony-winning director Marianne Elliott
is directing.