A federal judge in Orlando on Friday
revoked bond for Noor Salman, the widow of the shooter at a gay
nightclub in Orlando.
According to the AP, the decision means
that Salman will remain in jail until her trail. Her bond had been
set for $500,000.
The FBI in January arrested Salman, the
widow of Omar Mateen, the lone gunman behind the attack that left 49
people dead and injured dozens, at her home near San Francisco.
Prosecutors claim Salman, 30, knew
about her husband's plans. According to various reports, Salman told
federal investigators that she was with her husband when he purchased
ammunition but that she was “unaware” of his plans. She has
pleaded not guilty to charges of aiding and abetting and obstructing
justice.
She moved to California with her
4-year-old son after the shooting.