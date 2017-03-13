A federal judge in Orlando on Friday revoked bond for Noor Salman, the widow of the shooter at a gay nightclub in Orlando.

According to the AP, the decision means that Salman will remain in jail until her trail. Her bond had been set for $500,000.

The FBI in January arrested Salman, the widow of Omar Mateen, the lone gunman behind the attack that left 49 people dead and injured dozens, at her home near San Francisco.

Prosecutors claim Salman, 30, knew about her husband's plans. According to various reports, Salman told federal investigators that she was with her husband when he purchased ammunition but that she was “unaware” of his plans. She has pleaded not guilty to charges of aiding and abetting and obstructing justice.

She moved to California with her 4-year-old son after the shooting.