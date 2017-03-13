LGBT newspaper the Washington Blade on Friday announced that it was launching a new publication on March 24.

The Los Angeles Blade will “cover Los Angeles and California news, politics, opinion, arts and entertainment and will feature national and international coverage from the Washington Blade's award-winning reporting team,” the paper said.

The Los Angeles edition will be helmed by Troy Masters, a veteran of LGBT media. Karen Ocamb, currently a news editor at Frontiers Magazine, was named senior contributing editor.

Ocamb is also a contributor at The Pride LA, the Los Angeles LGBT newspaper launched in 2015 by Masters.

“More than ever before, the health, safety and well being of every LGBTQ American and immigrant depends upon media outlets dedicated to finding and reporting the most important LGBTQ news,” Masters said. “For that reason, I am now working with the Washington Blade, an internationally respected – and LGBTQ-owned – media brand that has served and supported the community for nearly 50 years.”

The Los Angeles Blade will launch as a bi-weekly on March 24, with plans to publish weekly in the near future.