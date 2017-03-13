LGBT newspaper the Washington Blade
on Friday announced that it was launching a new publication on March
24.
The
Los Angeles Blade will “cover Los Angeles and California news,
politics, opinion, arts and entertainment and will feature national
and international coverage from the Washington Blade's
award-winning reporting team,” the
paper said.
The Los Angeles edition will be helmed
by Troy Masters, a veteran of LGBT media. Karen Ocamb, currently a
news editor at Frontiers Magazine, was named senior
contributing editor.
Ocamb is also a contributor at The
Pride LA, the Los Angeles LGBT newspaper launched in 2015 by
Masters.
“More than ever before, the health,
safety and well being of every LGBTQ American and immigrant depends
upon media outlets dedicated to finding and reporting the most
important LGBTQ news,” Masters said. “For that reason, I am now
working with the Washington Blade, an internationally
respected – and LGBTQ-owned – media brand that has served and
supported the community for nearly 50 years.”
The Los Angeles Blade will
launch as a bi-weekly on March 24, with plans to publish weekly in
the near future.