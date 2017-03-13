Appearing Sunday at SXSW, out director
Lee Daniel described the election of President Donald Trump as
painful.
Daniels (Precious, Lee Daniel's The
Butler, Empire) told the crowd that he had found a silver lining
to the election of Trump.
“We're in difficult times,” Daniels
is quoted as saying by Deadline Hollywood. “This man is where he
is – he's a reflection of who we are. He is our karma. I'm trying
to explain this to my son. It's hard to be a dad and hard to be a
black dad.”
“I think some of the best art,
literature, writing will come out of this. [After the election] I
couldn't sleep, but I wrote some of the best work I have ever done.
I was in pain,” he added.
Daniels recalled moving to Los Angeles
at the height of the AIDS epidemic and ending up “on drugs.”
“It's a miracle I don't have HIV,”
Daniels
said. “I can't figure it out.”