A poll released Friday finds that a majority of Americans oppose laws that prohibit transgender people from using the bathroom of their choice and support LGBT protections.

Those are among the findings by the Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI), a nonpartisan research group based in Washington, D.C.

When asked, “Do you favor or oppose allowing a small business owner in your state to refuse to provide products or services to gay or lesbian people, if doing so violates their religious beliefs?” sixty-four percent of respondents answered “oppose,” while thirty-two percent answered “favor.”

When broken down by religious affiliation, only one group, White evangelical Protestants, had a majority of people (56%) answer “favor.”

The argument is often used as a defense for state laws that block cities or municipalities from enacting ordinances that prohibit discrimination in public accommodations based on sexual orientation or gender identity.

Pollsters also found that a majority of Americans (70%) support LGBT protections, though support was higher among Democrats than Republicans, 77 versus 60 percent, respectively.

A majority (53%) of Americans also oppose laws that restrict bathroom access for transgender people. While North Carolina is the only state with such a law, many other states are debating the issue.

However, a majority of Republicans (59%) support such laws, while sixty-five percent of Democrats remain opposed.

Other findings include majority (63%) support for same-sex marriage, though support lags in the South (54%).