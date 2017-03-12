An ABC 20/20 special report on the abuse LGBT kids face in so-called “ex-gay” camps included Jeremy Jordan talking about rescuing his gay cousin.

Last summer, Jordan, who plays Winslow “Winn” Schott, Jr. on CBS' Supergirl, pleaded with fans to help rescue his “sweet gay cousin” Sarah, whom he said was “trapped” at a pray-away-the-gay camp, Heartland Ministries, in Texas.

Jordan also helped create a GoFundMe page to raise money for legal fees associated with getting Sarah released from the facility. After about a week of pressure, Sarah was allowed to return home.

On the show, Jordan explained why he got involved in the rescue.

“We have to say something out loud about this,” Jordan said. “[Sarah's story is] the story of so many young gay teens, especially in the South, in these states that are very intolerant of homosexuality.”