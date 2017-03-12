An ABC 20/20 special report on
the abuse LGBT kids face in so-called “ex-gay” camps included
Jeremy Jordan talking about rescuing his gay cousin.
Last summer, Jordan, who plays Winslow
“Winn” Schott, Jr. on CBS' Supergirl, pleaded with fans to
help rescue his “sweet gay cousin” Sarah, whom he said was
“trapped” at a pray-away-the-gay camp, Heartland Ministries, in
Texas.
Jordan also helped create a GoFundMe
page to raise money for legal fees associated with getting Sarah
released from the facility. After about a week of pressure, Sarah
was allowed to return home.
On the show, Jordan explained why he
got involved in the rescue.
“We have to say something out loud
about this,” Jordan
said. “[Sarah's story is] the story of so many young gay teens,
especially in the South, in these states that are very intolerant of
homosexuality.”