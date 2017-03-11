Organizers of Boston's St. Patrick's Day Parade on Friday reversed course, saying they would allow a gay veterans group to participate in next week's parade.

According to the AP, the South Boston Allied War Veterans Council last week voted against allowing OutVets from marching. The vote drew immediate condemnation from politicians, activists and on social media, and prompted some sponsors and participants to withdraw their support.

On Friday night, the council voted unanimously to permanently accept OutVets into the St. Patrick's Day Parade.

“We are honored and humbled by all the outpouring of support that has been displayed for our LGBTQ Veterans – who are one of the most unrepresented demographic in our Veterans community,” the group said in a statement. “We look forward to marching proudly on March 19th and honoring the service and sacrifice of those brave men and women who have sacrificed for our country.”

OutVets Executive Director Bryan Bishop had said that they had been told that the decision to bar them from the parade was because of their rainbow symbols. The group displays the rainbow flag on its banner and on their jackets.

Bishop said that they had been told that they could remain in the parade if they did not display the rainbow flag, which the group has displayed in prior parades.

“It infuriates me to look at the veterans that I know, gay and straight, who have served this country with valor and honor and distinction, and just because you’re a veteran who happens to be gay your service is somehow less than someone who is not of the LGBT community or someone who’s not gay,’’ Bishop told the AP.

After refusing for decades to allow gay groups to participate in the annual parade – going so far as taking their case to the Supreme Court, which in 1995 sided with the council – OutVets was first allowed to march in 2015.

In a statement released Thursday, the council said that its original decision had been misinterpreted.