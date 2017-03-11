Dennis Daugaard, South Dakota's Republican governor, on Friday signed a controversial bill approved last week by the GOP-controlled Legislature, making him the first governor this year to sign an anti-LGBT bill into law.

Senate Bill 149 seeks to allow taxpayer-funded adoption agencies to refuse to place children with LGBT families based on religious beliefs or moral convictions.

The bill states that “no child-placement agency may be required to provide any service that conflicts with, or provide any service under circumstances that conflict with any sincerely-held religious belief or moral conviction of the child-placement agency that shall be contained in a written policy, statement of faith, or other document adhered to by a child-placement agency.”

While Daugaard offered written statements about other bills he signed on Friday, he had little to say about SB 149. According to the AP, Daugaard said before signing the bill that he hopes the legislation will prevent lawsuits against private child-placement agencies who deny placement to people in a “protected class.”

James Esseks, director of ACLU's LGBT Project, called the new law “deeply troubling.”

“Today’s signing of S.B. 149 is deeply troubling not only because it opens the door to widespread discrimination against LGBT people and children in South Dakota, but because it’s only one of many bills moving through state legislatures across the country that authorizes taxpayer-funded discrimination against LGBT Americans,” he said in a statement. “These laws run contrary to one of our core American values: the rule of law, which means we are all held to and protected by the same laws. These exemptions encourage people to pick and choose which laws they are going to follow based on their religious beliefs.”

At least three other states, including Michigan, North Dakota and Virginia, have similar laws.