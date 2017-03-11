Appearing in New York City to promote her latest film, actress Kristen Stewart was asked about the attention her coming out has received.

The 26-year-old Stewart started her coming out process in 2015.

During a recent appearance on NBC's Saturday Night Live, Stewart joked that President Donald Trump probably would not like her because she's hosting SNL and “I'm, like, so gay dude!”

“What do you think about the attention you've been getting on the statements you've made on who you choose to love?” Stewart was asked on the red carpet for Personal Shopper.

“I'm glad that it's gotten attention,” Stewart answered. “It matters. It's important, you know.”

