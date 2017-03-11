Appearing in New York City to promote
her latest film, actress Kristen Stewart was asked about the
attention her coming out has received.
The 26-year-old Stewart started her
coming out process in 2015.
During a recent appearance on NBC's
Saturday Night Live, Stewart joked that President Donald Trump
probably would not like her because she's hosting SNL and “I'm,
like, so gay dude!”
“What do you think about the
attention you've been getting on the statements you've made on who
you choose to love?” Stewart was asked on the red carpet for
Personal Shopper.
“I'm glad that it's gotten
attention,” Stewart
answered. “It matters. It's important, you know.”
(Related: Kristen
Stewart “utterly proud” to come out gay.)