The National Organization for Marriage
(NOM) on Thursday released a video urging President Donald Trump to
sign a rumored order on “religious freedom.”
A leaked draft of the order first
reported by The Nation would protect persons and organizations
that oppose marriage equality and abortion rights and believe that a
person's sex is determined at or before birth.
(Related: LGBT
groups say draft of Trump “religious freedom” order would allow
discrimination.)
In its two-minute-thirty-eight-second
video, NOM calls for Trump to sign the order and for Congress to
approve the First Amendment Defense Act (FADA), which has similar
goals.
“It's time for President Trump to
keep his promises and deliver,” a male narrator says following a
clip of Trump promising to “defend and protect religious liberty in
our land.”
“Will he choose to keep his promises
to protect religious liberty and people of faith? Or will he choose
to continue the damaging anti-faith policies of Barack Obama? It's
time to choose Mr. President,” the
narrator adds.
In an email to supporters asking for
their help in propagating the video, NOM President Brian Brown said
that it is “important that we get him to act in pursuit of his
promise to do everything in his power to protect religious liberty in
our nation.”