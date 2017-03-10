Singer Katy Perry and actress America Ferrera will be honored for their LGBT rights advocacy at the Human Rights Campaign's (HRC) 2017 Los Angeles Gala Dinner.

Perry will receive the group's National Equality Award.

Lena Dunham, the creator and star of HBO's Girls, will present Ferrera with the group's Ally for Equality Award.

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, a Democrat from Virginia, will be the headline speaker, while singer-songwriter Troye Sivan will perform at the event. Other guests include Los Angels Mayor Eric Garcetti and former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa.

“We are thrilled to honor Katy Perry for using her powerful voice and international platform to speak out for LGBTQ equality,” said HRC President Chad Griffin. “Her compelling advocacy, from the stage to the campaign trail, has had a profound effect on the lives of LGBTQ people – and, in particular, young people. Katy’s message of inclusion and equality continues to inspire us and the world.”

“America Ferrera has shown an unwavering commitment to advancing equality for all people and sets a stirring example for others to follow,” Griffin said. “As we continue the fight for full equality during this very uncertain time for our country, we are constantly inspired by America and our friend, Lena Dunham – both fierce and outspoken champions of equality.”