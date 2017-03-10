Singer Katy Perry and actress America
Ferrera will be honored for their LGBT rights advocacy at the Human
Rights Campaign's (HRC) 2017 Los Angeles Gala Dinner.
Perry will receive the group's
National Equality Award.
Lena Dunham, the creator and star of
HBO's Girls, will present Ferrera with the group's Ally for
Equality Award.
U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, a Democrat from
Virginia, will be the headline speaker, while singer-songwriter Troye
Sivan will perform at the event. Other guests include Los Angels
Mayor Eric Garcetti and former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio
Villaraigosa.
“We are thrilled to honor Katy Perry
for using her powerful voice and international platform to speak out
for LGBTQ equality,” said HRC President Chad Griffin. “Her
compelling advocacy, from the stage to the campaign trail, has had a
profound effect on the lives of LGBTQ people – and, in particular,
young people. Katy’s message of inclusion and equality continues to
inspire us and the world.”
“America Ferrera has shown an
unwavering commitment to advancing equality for all people and sets a
stirring example for others to follow,” Griffin said. “As we
continue the fight for full equality during this very uncertain time
for our country, we are constantly inspired by America and our
friend, Lena Dunham – both fierce and outspoken champions of
equality.”