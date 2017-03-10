A bill which would prohibit therapies
that attempt to alter the sexual orientation or gender identity of
LGBT youth has cleared the Colorado House.
According to The
Denver Channel, House
Bill 1156, introduced by Democratic Rep. Paul Rosenthal, won
approval Tuesday by a mostly-partisan 38-27 vote.
“This bill prohibits a licensed
physician specializing in psychiatry or a licensed or registered
mental health care provider from engaging in conversion therapy with
a patient under 18 years of age,” the bill states. “A licensee
who engages in these efforts is subject to disciplinary action by the
appropriate licensing board.”
Rosenthal introduced a similar bill
during last year's session.
The proposed legislation now heads to
the GOP-controlled Senate, where it faces a steep incline.
Four years ago, New Jersey became the
second state after California to enact such a law. Illinois, Oregon,
Vermont and the District of Columbia have passed similar bans, while
New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo last year issued an executive order
that protects youth from such therapies.
(Related: New
York Gov. Andrew Cuomo takes action to prevent “ex-gay” therapy
on minors.)