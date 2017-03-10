A bill which would prohibit therapies that attempt to alter the sexual orientation or gender identity of LGBT youth has cleared the Colorado House.

According to The Denver Channel, House Bill 1156, introduced by Democratic Rep. Paul Rosenthal, won approval Tuesday by a mostly-partisan 38-27 vote.

“This bill prohibits a licensed physician specializing in psychiatry or a licensed or registered mental health care provider from engaging in conversion therapy with a patient under 18 years of age,” the bill states. “A licensee who engages in these efforts is subject to disciplinary action by the appropriate licensing board.”

Rosenthal introduced a similar bill during last year's session.

The proposed legislation now heads to the GOP-controlled Senate, where it faces a steep incline.

Four years ago, New Jersey became the second state after California to enact such a law. Illinois, Oregon, Vermont and the District of Columbia have passed similar bans, while New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo last year issued an executive order that protects youth from such therapies.

