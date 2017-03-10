The ACLU on Thursday released a PSA
starring the cast and crew of Amazon's Transparent urging
support for Gavin Grimm, the student at the center of the transgender
bathroom access debate.
Grimm, 17, filed a lawsuit challenging
his Virginia high school's policy prohibiting him from using the
bathroom of his choice.
The Supreme Court was scheduled to hear
Grimm's case later this month. Actions taken by the Trump
administration resulted in the high court remanding the case back to
a lower court. Grimm, who graduates this year, will end his high
school career without a legal victory.
The one-minute-sixteen-second video
features Transparent cast members Jeffrey Tambor, Judith
Light, Jay Duplass, Gaby Hoffman, Trace Lysette, Alexandra Grey and
Alexandra Billings, along with show creator Jill Soloway.
Released by the ACLU, which is
representing Grimm in his suit, the PSA was directed by Zackary
Drucker, a producer on the show.
“The cast and crew of Transparent
are deeply connected to the trans civil rights movement,” Drucker
said in a statement. “While in the thick of season 4 production,
our entire team made it a priority to rally around Gavin and express
solidarity with trans youth everywhere; it was incredibly inspiring.”
