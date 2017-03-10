The ACLU on Thursday released a PSA starring the cast and crew of Amazon's Transparent urging support for Gavin Grimm, the student at the center of the transgender bathroom access debate.

Grimm, 17, filed a lawsuit challenging his Virginia high school's policy prohibiting him from using the bathroom of his choice.

The Supreme Court was scheduled to hear Grimm's case later this month. Actions taken by the Trump administration resulted in the high court remanding the case back to a lower court. Grimm, who graduates this year, will end his high school career without a legal victory.

(Related: Supreme Court won't hear case involving transgender teen Gavin Grimm.)

The one-minute-sixteen-second video features Transparent cast members Jeffrey Tambor, Judith Light, Jay Duplass, Gaby Hoffman, Trace Lysette, Alexandra Grey and Alexandra Billings, along with show creator Jill Soloway.

Released by the ACLU, which is representing Grimm in his suit, the PSA was directed by Zackary Drucker, a producer on the show.

“The cast and crew of Transparent are deeply connected to the trans civil rights movement,” Drucker said in a statement. “While in the thick of season 4 production, our entire team made it a priority to rally around Gavin and express solidarity with trans youth everywhere; it was incredibly inspiring.”

(Related: Transgender student Gavin Grimm says he does not regret standing up for his rights.)