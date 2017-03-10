Singer La'Porsha Renae has claimed that
she was able to choose her sexuality.
Renae, who finished as runner-up on the
final season of American Idol, behind winner Trent Harmon,
defended herself on Twitter when called homophobic.
“Phobia is a fear,” she tweeted.
“I'm not afraid of homosexuals, nor do I hate them. I respect and
love EVERYONE.”
“I chose to be heterosexual after
being homosexual for 2 years. I chose a belief system that felt TRUE
to my spirit.”
“You're wrong to think it's not a
choice for some … because it was for me.”
In a statement given to The
Huffington Post, Renae reiterated that she believes that she
decided to be straight.
“I took a journey and became more
grounded in my faith, and decided that I wanted to live a
heterosexual life,” she said. “Some people believe they chose
homosexuality and some believe they didn’t. Who’s to say one is
wrong? It’s not fair to generalize anyone’s sexuality or walk of
life.”
“We don’t have to have the same
truths or personal belief systems to love one another and get along…
Everyone should have the right to believe in what they believe in and
to live their lives the way they feel they want to,” she added.
Last year, Renae angered some of her
fans when she said that she “doesn't agree” with the LGBT
“lifestyle.” She later apologized, saying that she has a lot of
friends who are gay and “they're such sweet, nice people.”
Renae's debut album Already All
Ready arrives later this month.