Singer La'Porsha Renae has claimed that she was able to choose her sexuality.

Renae, who finished as runner-up on the final season of American Idol, behind winner Trent Harmon, defended herself on Twitter when called homophobic.

“Phobia is a fear,” she tweeted. “I'm not afraid of homosexuals, nor do I hate them. I respect and love EVERYONE.”

“I chose to be heterosexual after being homosexual for 2 years. I chose a belief system that felt TRUE to my spirit.”

“You're wrong to think it's not a choice for some … because it was for me.”

In a statement given to The Huffington Post, Renae reiterated that she believes that she decided to be straight.

“I took a journey and became more grounded in my faith, and decided that I wanted to live a heterosexual life,” she said. “Some people believe they chose homosexuality and some believe they didn’t. Who’s to say one is wrong? It’s not fair to generalize anyone’s sexuality or walk of life.”

“We don’t have to have the same truths or personal belief systems to love one another and get along… Everyone should have the right to believe in what they believe in and to live their lives the way they feel they want to,” she added.

Last year, Renae angered some of her fans when she said that she “doesn't agree” with the LGBT “lifestyle.” She later apologized, saying that she has a lot of friends who are gay and “they're such sweet, nice people.”

Renae's debut album Already All Ready arrives later this month.