A Republican lawmaker has proposed a bill that would void the marriages of gay and lesbian couples in Arkansas.

According to Little Rock CBS affiliate KTHV, House Bill 2098 states: “Marriage shall be only between a man and a woman. A marriage between persons of the same sex is void.”

Introduced by Representative Stephen Meeks, a Republican from Greenbrier, the bill has the backing of twenty representatives and one senator.

If approved, Arkansas would not recognize the marriages of gay and lesbian couples, even if the couples got married in a different state or country where such unions are legal.

The bill would only allow employers to provide benefits to the domestic partners of employees.

In 2015, the Supreme Court struck down state laws and constitutional amendments that limited marriage to heterosexual couples.

