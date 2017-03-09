A Republican lawmaker has proposed a
bill that would void the marriages of gay and lesbian couples in
Arkansas.
According to Little
Rock CBS affiliate KTHV, House Bill 2098 states: “Marriage
shall be only between a man and a woman. A marriage between persons
of the same sex is void.”
Introduced by Representative Stephen
Meeks, a Republican from Greenbrier, the bill has the backing of
twenty representatives and one senator.
If approved, Arkansas would not
recognize the marriages of gay and lesbian couples, even if the
couples got married in a different state or country where such unions
are legal.
The bill would only allow employers to
provide benefits to the domestic partners of employees.
In 2015, the Supreme Court struck down
state laws and constitutional amendments that limited marriage to
heterosexual couples.
