Caught by a TMZ reporter on the streets of New York City, RuPaul was asked to weigh in on the Supreme Court's decision not to hear a case involving a transgender student's fight for the right to use the bathroom of his choice.

“We are moving forward into a place where the human race is expanding,” RuPaul told TMZ. “The people who are against this kind of thing, they’re stuck in the 20th century. You know God bless them but we’re moving forward.”

“If they want to go backwards, fine. But just know that they’re obsolete and they know it. And this is their last-ditch effort. We as human people on this planet are moving forward.” he added.