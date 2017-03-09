Dennis Daugaard, South Dakota's Republican governor, is keeping quiet on a controversial bill approved last week by the GOP-controlled Legislature.

Senate Bill 149 seeks to allow taxpayer-funded adoption agencies to refuse to place children with LGBT families based on religious beliefs or moral convictions.

The bill states that “no child-placement agency may be required to provide any service that conflicts with, or provide any service under circumstances that conflict with any sincerely-held religious belief or moral conviction of the child-placement agency that shall be contained in a written policy, statement of faith, or other document adhered to by a child-placement agency.”

Daugaard said last week that he would “listen to both sides” of the debate before deciding whether to sign or veto the bill.

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, has called on Daugaard to veto the bill. Last year, Daugaard vetoed a bill (HB 1008) that prohibited transgender students from using the bathroom of their choice.

“We implore Governor Daugaard to veto this legislation. This proposal grants state-funded adoption agencies a license to discriminate, harming children in need of families by rejecting a wide range of qualified prospective parents including LGBTQ parents and by acting against the best interest of LGBTQ youth in the agency’s care,” said HRC Legal Director Sarah Warbelow. “Last year, when Governor Daugaard vetoed HB 1008, he stood on the right side of history and protected transgender children. He must do the same now. This legislation puts discrimination ahead of the best interests of more than a thousand children in South Dakota waiting for a loving home.”