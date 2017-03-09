Gavin Grimm, the student at the center of the transgender bathroom debate, says in a The New York Times op-ed that he does not regret standing up for his rights.

Grimm, 17, filed a lawsuit challenging his Virginia high school's policy prohibiting him from using the bathroom of his choice.

The Supreme Court was scheduled to hear Grimm's case later this month. Actions taken by the Trump administration resulted in the high court remanding the case back to a lower court. Grimm, who graduates this year, will end his high school career without a legal victory.

“This case will not be resolved until after I graduate. But this fight is bigger than me,” Grimm wrote. “I came to realize that very early on, and it is truer now than it ever has been. This fight is for other trans youth in my high school. It is for other trans youth in Virginia. It is for all trans youth who are in school or one day will be. It is for the friends and loved ones of these youth, who want these children to be happy and healthy, rather than at risk and in danger as so many trans people are.”

“I am often asked if I regret my actions, or if I would do anything differently if I had the chance. When people ask that, I immediately think about the hundreds of parents who have reached out to thank me on behalf of their children. I think of the hundreds of young people who have thanked me themselves. I think of the countless #StandWithGavin messages on social media, and the countless hugs and handshakes at school and on the sidewalks of my town. I think of people I’ve gotten to meet and grown to love. I think of how honored I am to carry the voice, in some way, of a community so rich and so colorful and so important. I think of how I’ve grown from that 15-year-old child, sitting in fear as he waits to hear what his future will be, into the young man who stands hand in hand with a huge community as we all prepare to take the next step in this fight. I think of my parents, unwavering and strong as pillars in my success and growth. And I say, 'Absolutely not.'”

Grimm added that “regardless of what hatred or ignorance or discrimination” he may face, he will be fine, because he has “love on his side.”