The Utah Legislature has approved a bill that seeks to repeal a law that prohibits talk about homosexuality in sex-education classes.

According to The Salt Lake Tribune, Senate Bill 196, sponsored by Republican Senator Stuart Adams, won final Senate approval on Wednesday, with one Republican, Senator Margaret Dayton, voting against it.

Utah's so-called “no promo homo” law bars “advocacy of homosexuality.” Adams' bill strikes out the restriction while adding a restriction on the “advocacy of premarital or extramarital sexual activity.”

The repeal bill now heads to the desk of Governor Gary Herbert, a Republican opposed to marriage equality and who once said that being gay is a choice.

A legal challenge to the law was put on hold as the repeal legislation wound its way through the Legislature. Equality Utah and the National Center for Lesbian Rights (NCLR) filed their lawsuit in October.

“This is a historic day for LGBTQ students in Utah,” Equality Utah Executive Director Troy Williams said. “We commend Senator Adams and the Utah Legislature for recognizing that LGBTQ students should be treated with the same respect and dignity as straight students. The removal of discriminatory language from school curriculum will send a positive message that all students are valued in Utah.”