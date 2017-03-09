Laverne Cox will star opposite Meaghan
Rath in the ABC comedy The Trustee.
According to Deadline Hollywood, Cox
will co-star in the one-hour pilot of the show, which is described as
“a fun, female buddy cop comedy.”
Cox made history with her role on CBS'
legal drama Doubt, which made her the first transgender actor
cast as a regular on a network series. CBS ended the series due to
low ratings after two airings.
In The Trustee, Cox plays ex-con
Amanda Jones, who is finishing out her prison term doing menial tasks
for the police department, where she meets Eliza Radley (played by
Rath), a driven but stubborn detective. The two women pair up to
solve crimes.
Cox's portrayal of Sophia Burset, a
transgender inmate, on Netflix's Orange is the New Black
earned her an Emmy nomination – also a first for a transgender
actor.