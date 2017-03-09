Laverne Cox will star opposite Meaghan Rath in the ABC comedy The Trustee.

According to Deadline Hollywood, Cox will co-star in the one-hour pilot of the show, which is described as “a fun, female buddy cop comedy.”

Cox made history with her role on CBS' legal drama Doubt, which made her the first transgender actor cast as a regular on a network series. CBS ended the series due to low ratings after two airings.

In The Trustee, Cox plays ex-con Amanda Jones, who is finishing out her prison term doing menial tasks for the police department, where she meets Eliza Radley (played by Rath), a driven but stubborn detective. The two women pair up to solve crimes.

Cox's portrayal of Sophia Burset, a transgender inmate, on Netflix's Orange is the New Black earned her an Emmy nomination – also a first for a transgender actor.