Russia said Tuesday that it would give Disney's upcoming live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast an adult-only rating due to the film's inclusion of a gay character.

Director Bill Condon last week told UK gay glossy Attitude that Gaston's bumbling sidekick LeFou (played by Josh Gad) would have an “exclusively gay moment” in the film.

That revelation led State Duma deputy Vitaly Milonov, a vocal opponent of LGBT rights, to call on the government to ban the film, saying that it violates a Russian law which prohibits the promotion of “gay propaganda” to minors.

According to The Guardian, the ministry of culture will instead release the film with a 16+ rating.

Gad's gay LeFou has also led to controversy in the United States, with an Alabama drive-in canceling show times.

Beauty and the Beast opens March 17.