Paul Burrell, the former butler of
Princess Diana, has come out gay.
According to UK tabloid The
Sun, Burrell and and lawyer Graham Cooper will marry next
month. Both men are 58.
Burrell spent a decade as Diana's
butler. After her death in 1997, he published a number of tell-all
memoirs detailing his relationship with the princess. He parlayed
his service to the Royal family into a television career, appearing
in a string of reality television shows, including ITV's I'm a
Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here, in which he finished second in
2004.
Burrell has two sons with his former
wife of 32 years, Maria. News that the couple – who met while
working at Buckingham Palace – were divorcing came in June. A
lawyer representing Burrell described the decision to divorce as
“mutual” and gave no indication that Burrell was involved in
another relationship.
“The decision to file for divorce was
a mutual one, both Paul and Maria remain the best of friends and have
two wonderful sons who remain their priority,” the lawyer said at
the time.