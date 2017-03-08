Paul Burrell, the former butler of Princess Diana, has come out gay.

According to UK tabloid The Sun, Burrell and and lawyer Graham Cooper will marry next month. Both men are 58.

Burrell spent a decade as Diana's butler. After her death in 1997, he published a number of tell-all memoirs detailing his relationship with the princess. He parlayed his service to the Royal family into a television career, appearing in a string of reality television shows, including ITV's I'm a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here, in which he finished second in 2004.

Burrell has two sons with his former wife of 32 years, Maria. News that the couple – who met while working at Buckingham Palace – were divorcing came in June. A lawyer representing Burrell described the decision to divorce as “mutual” and gave no indication that Burrell was involved in another relationship.

“The decision to file for divorce was a mutual one, both Paul and Maria remain the best of friends and have two wonderful sons who remain their priority,” the lawyer said at the time.