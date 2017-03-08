In a recent interview to promote her
latest film, actress Kristen Stewart said that she was “so utterly
proud” to come out gay.
The 26-year-old Stewart, who started
her coming out process in 2015, drove the point home during a recent
appearance on Saturday Night Live.
In doing the show's monologue, Stewart
responded to tweets from President Donald Trump encouraging her
then-boyfriend Robert Pattinson to end their relationship. In one
tweet, he repeated tabloid claims of infidelity. “She cheated on
him like a dog & will do it again – just watch,” Trump
tweeted. “He can do much better!”
“The president is not a huge fan of
me, but that is so okay,” Stewart told the crowd. “And Donald,
if you didn't like me then, you're really probably not going to like
me now, because I'm hosting SNL and I'm, like, so gay dude!”
Speaking to E! News' Marc Malkin to
promote Personal Shopper, Stewart explained the thinking
behind that moment.
“It wasn't like, 'Let's do this thing
that's going to be so important,'” Stewart
said. “I just thought it was, like, a nice, light … and also
yeah, I'm so utterly proud that I've had so many people be like,
'Thank you,' and I'm, like, 'No, thank you.' It's kind of mutual,
full circle.”