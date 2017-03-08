In a recent interview to promote her latest film, actress Kristen Stewart said that she was “so utterly proud” to come out gay.

The 26-year-old Stewart, who started her coming out process in 2015, drove the point home during a recent appearance on Saturday Night Live.

In doing the show's monologue, Stewart responded to tweets from President Donald Trump encouraging her then-boyfriend Robert Pattinson to end their relationship. In one tweet, he repeated tabloid claims of infidelity. “She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again – just watch,” Trump tweeted. “He can do much better!”

“The president is not a huge fan of me, but that is so okay,” Stewart told the crowd. “And Donald, if you didn't like me then, you're really probably not going to like me now, because I'm hosting SNL and I'm, like, so gay dude!”

Speaking to E! News' Marc Malkin to promote Personal Shopper, Stewart explained the thinking behind that moment.

“It wasn't like, 'Let's do this thing that's going to be so important,'” Stewart said. “I just thought it was, like, a nice, light … and also yeah, I'm so utterly proud that I've had so many people be like, 'Thank you,' and I'm, like, 'No, thank you.' It's kind of mutual, full circle.”