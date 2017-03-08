Appearing Monday on TBS' Conan,
actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson weighed in on the controversy surrounding
Disney's live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast.
Director Bill Condon last week told UK
gay glossy Attitude that Gaston's bumbling sidekick LeFou
(played by Josh Gad) would have an “exclusively gay moment” in
the film.
Ferguson told host Conan O'Brien that
he was “excited” to see the film.
“I'm very excited. Actually, I know
Josh Gad who is the guy who is the 'gay character,'” Ferguson
said.
“People are worried that this gay
character is going to make their children gay. And so, I was like,
'I've seen a million heterosexual movies and never for a moment, did
I think for a split second,'” he said to loud applause from the
audience.
“Although, Ariel did make me want to
become a mermaid,” he added, referring to Disney's The Little
Mermaid. “That's no joke. So, I do see the concern.”
(Related: Russia
gives Disney's Beauty and the Beast adult-only rating over
Josh Gad's gay LeFou.)