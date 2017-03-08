An openly gay minister is considered
the frontrunner to replace Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny, who is
expected to step down before Easter.
Calls for Kenny to resign as party
leader came in the wake of his involvement in a scandal surrounding a
whistleblower. A new leader is expected to be elected after Kenny
makes a state visit to the United States to meet President Donald
Trump on March 17, St. Patrick's Day, according
to iNews.
Thirty-eight-year-old Leo Varadkar, the
son of an Indian father and Irish mother, is the leading contender to
replace Kenny as party leader and Taoiseach, or prime minister.
If elected, Varadkar, currently the
minister of social protection, would become Ireland's first openly
gay and ethnic minority prime minister.
Belgium and Iceland have had openly gay
heads of state, while Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel in 2015
became the
first European Union leader to marry a person of the same sex while
in office.